|
|
Dr. Thomas J. McManus
O for a Muse of Fire…
Durham
Dr. Thomas J. McManus, MD, Duke Professor Emeritus of Physiology, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, January 25th following complications from a broken hip. Beloved father, husband, teacher, mentor and friend, he touched all who knew him right up to the end. His career in medical research spanned sixty years, the majority of which he spent at Duke University. One of his most well known achievements happened early on, in 1956, when his research team perfected a way to preserve blood, meeting the need to transport blood across great distances which became apparent at the time of the Korean War.
Married to Martha "Marty" Ellen Gilbody McManus, Thom, as he was known to his friends, is survived by his five children, Margaret Cudic, Lenorah McKee, Caitlin McManus, Brian McManus and James McManus. His seven grand children and three great grand children and brother, Charles Francis McManus also survive him. Communications may be sent to 1408 Oakland Avenue, Durham, 27705 or [email protected] Funeral arrangements still to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to at doctorswithoutborders.org.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham.
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 2, 2020