THOMAS F. KINNAMON, JR.
"Tim"
May 5, 1958 - August 10, 2019
Durham
At home, with family by his side, Tim left this world to join those who have gone before him. On this side of Heaven, Tim's younger years moved him from Pittsburgh, PA to Flemington, NJ where he graduated from Hunterdon Central HS in 1976. He ultimately settled in Durham, NC in 1992. Tim's current interests included bridge, baseball, movies, music, time with family and friends, and many other things - and people loved to enjoy these activities with him. Tim was an avid student of the game of bridge and an active member of Triangle Bridge Club in Durham, NC. In May 2018 Tim became a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He was ordained as an elder in the church and was scheduled to be ordained into the order of Priest. Tim was the son of Thomas and Christiana Kinnamon of Flemington, NJ. He is survived by his mother, Christiana (Huckel) Kinnamon; his two sisters Laura Kelly (John) and Kathy Kinnamon (Mike Noack); his brother, David Kinnamon; his niece Samantha Branch (Aaron); and his nephew Matthew Kelly (Brittany). A memorial service will be held October 12, 2019 at 11:00 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 3902 Berini Drive, Durham, NC 27705. Tim's favorite color was yellow. Kindly consider wearing yellow if attending his service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cancer Research Institute (); Triangle Bridge Club (www.trianglebridgeclub.net); and Duke Anatomical Gifts Program: Checks can be made to: Anatomical Gifts Program, Duke SOM. Send to: Attn: Gwendolyn Keith - Anatomical Gifts Program, Duke School of Medicine - DUMC 3952 - Durham, NC 27710
Published in HeraldSun from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019