Friday, May 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thomas Loflin

Thomas Loflin Obituary
Thomas F. Loflin III

November 22, 1942 - May 5, 2019

Durham

Thomas F. Loflin III, a Durham attorney, died Sunday afternoon, May 5, 2019. He was 76. He was born in Hendersonville, N.C. His parents were Thomas F. Loflin Jr., and Mary Anne Turner Loflin, both deceased. He was a graduate of Davidson College and the University of North Carolina Law School. He was a Vietnam War veteran. He is survived by his wife, Ann (Frye) Loflin, his only daughter, Jocelyn, and his maternal aunt, Frances Satterfield of Waynesville, N.C. Friends are welcome to join the family in the Gathering Room at Clements Funeral Home in Durham, N.C., Friday, May 10, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the .
Published in HeraldSun on May 9, 2019
