Thomas Muir Gallie, Jr.
DURHAM
Thomas Muir Gallie, Jr., 94, died on November 25, 2019, at The Forest at Duke in Durham, N.C. He was born on August 25, 1925, in New York City to Thomas Muir Gallie and Mavis Chubb Gallie.
Tom grew up in Riverdale, N.Y., where he attended the Fieldston School. After graduating from The Lawrenceville School, he attended Harvard University (A.B. Engineering Science and Applied Physics), the University of Texas (M.A. Applied Mathematics) and Rice University (Ph.D. Mathematics). While pursuing higher education, he also married his first wife Mary Cordts Gallie, who predeceased him in 1988, and had four children (Thom Gallie, Charlie Gallie, Ann Gallie Beverage and Beth Gallie.)
After earning his Ph.D., he moved to Durham to teach at Duke University, ultimately becoming a Professor of Mathematics and Computer Science. Perhaps he will be best known for writing the grant to purchase the first computer at Duke University and as a founder of the Computer Science Department.
Despite his many professional accomplishments, friends will remember him for his good nature. His children will remember him for making them breakfast each morning, taking them to Duke sporting events, generally setting the bar high, and throughout their lives being generous to a fault.
Besides sports, Tom's interests included reading, the stock market, travel (including two sabbaticals in Switzerland), dogs, and sailing on Kezar Lake in Center Lovell, Maine.
Tom was also extraordinarily optimistic about the world's future. The final gifts he gave his children were copies of Steven Pinker's book Enlightenment Now, the Case for Reason, Science, Humanism, and Progress. Tom agreed with Pinker's assessment that knowledge is improving the world.
Tom was predeceased by his brother Bud Gallie and his grandson Tom Gallie. Tom is survived by his spouse Elizabeth Button Gallie of Durham; his four children and their spouses (Karina Gallie, Connie Buford, Parker Beverage and Scott Benson), his step-daughter Faith Edwards, five grandchildren (Clare Beverage, Emily Beverage von Klemperer, Cordtsy Gallie, Torrie Edwards and Dillon Edwards), and one great grandchild (Ella von Klemperer.) He is also survived by his sister Rosalind Tufts and brother-in-law Nate Tufts of Northfield, MA, and many nephews and nieces and their families.
A family gathering will be held next summer in Center Lovell, Maine, to celebrate his life.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests performing an act of kindness in Tom's memory.
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 3, 2019