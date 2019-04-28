Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clements Funeral Service
148 N Churton St.
Hillsborough, NC 27278
(919) 732-8002
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Clements Funeral Service
148 N Churton St.
Hillsborough, NC 27278
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Gospel Baptist Tabernacle Church Cemetery

Timothy Dale Howard


1964 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Timothy Dale Howard Obituary
Timothy Dale Howard

Hillsborough

Tim Howard, 55, died April 26, 2019 at UNC Hospital in Hillsborough after 4 years of sickness. He was born on February 21, 1964, the son of JB Howard and the late Marie Williams Howard. In addition to his mother, he is predeceased by his brother, Richard "Rick" Howard. In addition to his father he is survived by his brother, Christopher Howard.

Mr. Howard was employed in the construction industry.

The family will receive friends on Monday, April 29 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Clements Funeral Chapel in Hillsborough. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Gospel Baptist Tabernacle Church Cemetery with Pastor David Bolick officiating.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at UNC Hospitals for their care of Tim in the last 4 years.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. in Hillsborough. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com
Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now