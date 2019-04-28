Timothy Dale Howard



Hillsborough



Tim Howard, 55, died April 26, 2019 at UNC Hospital in Hillsborough after 4 years of sickness. He was born on February 21, 1964, the son of JB Howard and the late Marie Williams Howard. In addition to his mother, he is predeceased by his brother, Richard "Rick" Howard. In addition to his father he is survived by his brother, Christopher Howard.



Mr. Howard was employed in the construction industry.



The family will receive friends on Monday, April 29 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Clements Funeral Chapel in Hillsborough. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Gospel Baptist Tabernacle Church Cemetery with Pastor David Bolick officiating.



The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at UNC Hospitals for their care of Tim in the last 4 years.



The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. in Hillsborough. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary