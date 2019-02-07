Services Hudson Funeral Services 211 S Miami Blvd Durham , NC 27703 (919) 596-8269 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Hudson Funeral Home 211 S Miami Blvd Durham , NC View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Bible Baptist Church 2047 Gate Number 2 Road Creedmoor , NC View Map Timothy "Tim" Emory

Born February 25, 1958 in Durham, North Carolina. Tim succumbed to his illness on February 3, 2019 at Duke Hospital in Durham, North Carolina.



No one would deny that Tim was a force to be reckoned with. He worked with all his strength, loved and gave to others with his whole heart and never gave up. Like his dad, he always had a funny story to tell, and remained the center of any social gathering. As a result of his lively spirit and passionate personality, he was loved by many and will be deeply missed.



One of Tim's greatest joys in life was family and children. He is survived by his son Chad Fara (Chrissy), daughter Elizabeth Browning (Jody), sister Deborah Emory Ewing (Dale), Nicole (Steven) Cameron and Ryan (Shantal). Granddaughters; Cassie, Emma and Savannah. Preceded in death by his father Baxter Emory, mother Judy Emory and niece Melissa.



Tim spent 30 years building and managing his electrical business "Emory and Emory Electric." He was a hard worker and believed in honesty and integrity. Most know Tim as an avid outdoorsman, fisherman and hunter, he guided hunting trips and fished for fun as well as in many tournaments. While his true passion was fishing, a close second was rabbit hunting as well as breeding and training beagles. They can be found among the best packs all over North Carolina. He is and will remain at the center of countless first hunting trip stories of so many that knew him.



Visitation will be held at Hudson Funeral home in Durham, NC on Friday, February 8th from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. A celebration of life will be held at Bible Baptist Church at 2047 Gate Number 2 Road, Creedmoor on Saturday, February 9th at 11:00 a.m. Donations may be made to the Northern Free Will Baptist Church, Bible Baptist Church or Lighthouse Ministries.