Holloway Memorial Funeral Home Inc
2502 Hwy 55
Durham, NC 27713
(919) 598-8496
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Graveside service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Glennview Cemetery

Timothy "Timbo" Johnson Sr.


1960 - 2019 Obituary
Timothy "Timbo" Johnson Sr. Obituary
Timothy "Timbo" Johnson, Sr.

Durham

On Thursday morning, April 25, 2019, Mr. Timothy "Timbo" Richard Johnson, Sr., departed this life to live with his heavenly Creator.

Timothy Johnson, Sr., son, father, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, friend, was born Saturday, November 12, 1960 in Durham County to David and the late Plydene Staton Johnson. He is survived by his father David Lee Johnson, Sr. of Durham; three daughters Anita Johnson, Bianca Johnson and Asia Johnson; one son Timothy Richard Johnson, Jr.; and four siblings (Gwendolyn Johnson and Joyce Johnson-Jordan of Durham, David Johnson Jr. (Andrea) of Atlanta, GA, and Anthony Johnson (Beverly) of Wake Forest, NC.

The Family will receive friends on May 4, 2019 from 1 PM to 1:30 PM at Holloway Memorial Funeral Home located at 2502 NC Highway 55, Durham NC, 27713.

During the family visitation remarks will be made (2 minutes, please).

Arrangements by Holloway Memorial Funeral Home Inc.

A Graveside Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, May 4th at Glennview Cemetery.
Published in HeraldSun on May 3, 2019
