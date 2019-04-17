Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Brooks & White Chapel

Timothy Joseph Coelho

Timothy Joseph Coelho Obituary
Timothy Joseph Coelho

Timberlake

Timothy Joseph Coelho, 53, of 90 Stumpy Hill Rd., Timberlake, died Monday, April 15, 2019. Born in Fresno, CA, Mr. Coelho was the son of the late Joseph Nunes Coelho, Jr. and Lena Ann Mederos Coelho. Mr. Coelho was a mechanic and loved racing especially drag racing. He also was an avid wrestling fan.

Mr. Coelho is survived by his companion, Sekret McCart; five children, Timothy Coelho and his wife Rachel Bryant Coelho, of Raleigh, Justin Coelho and Melissa Coelho, both of Raleigh, Derek Motta and Joseph Motta, both of CA; his twin sister, Cindy Coelho-Bunker, of CA; his grandchild, Drayton Lyle Coelho; and the mother of the children, Heidi Bischoff.

Memorial services will be held 10:30 AM Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Brooks & White Chapel by the Dr. M. David Chambers.

Condolences may be sent to www.brooksandwhite.com
Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 17, 2019
