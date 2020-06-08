Or Copy this URL to Share

Timothy Justice



04/21/1959 - 06/04/2020



Durham



Timothy Justice, 61, died peacefully Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Pruitt Health in Durham. A native of Durham, Tim was the son of the late Luther Justice, Jr. and Mary Bell Justice of the home. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Glennview Memorial Park, 2515 NC Highway 55, Durham, NC 27713.



Arrangements entrusted to Holloway Memorial Funeral Home.



