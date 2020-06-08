Timothy Justice
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Timothy Justice

04/21/1959 - 06/04/2020

Durham

Timothy Justice, 61, died peacefully Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Pruitt Health in Durham. A native of Durham, Tim was the son of the late Luther Justice, Jr. and Mary Bell Justice of the home. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Glennview Memorial Park, 2515 NC Highway 55, Durham, NC 27713.

Arrangements entrusted to Holloway Memorial Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Sun from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Glennview Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Memorial Funeral Home Inc
2502 Hwy 55
Durham, NC 27713
(919) 598-8496
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved