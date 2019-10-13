|
|
Timothy Lee Grady
Hillsborough
Timothy Lee Grady, 55, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019 at his home in Hillsborough. He was born in Durham, the son of Nancy Ann Grady and the late Stewart Junious Grady. In addition to his father, Mr. Grady was also predeceased by his brothers, Norman Grady and Jimmy Grady.
Mr. Grady graduated from Orange High School in 1984. After graduating he worked various construction jobs and enjoyed history and collecting artifacts.
In addition to his mother, Mr. Grady is also survived by his daughter, Virginia Grady; son, Kendall Grady; grandson, Sawyer Kerley; and brother, Charles Grady.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, October 15th at Friendly Hills Baptist Church in Hillsborough.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Hillsborough. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Oct. 13, 2019