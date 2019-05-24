Home

Clements Funeral Service
148 N Churton St.
Hillsborough, NC 27278
(919) 732-8002
Memorial service
Sunday, May 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Bethel Christian Center

Timothy Rodwell Johnson

Timothy Rodwell Johnson Obituary
Timothy Rodwell Johnson

Hillsborough

Timothy Rodwell Johnson, 66, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill. He was born in Durham, the son of the late James Young Johnson and Jessie Mae Eubanks Johnson.

Mr. Johnson was a retired minister and a member of Bethel Christian Center.

Mr. Johnson is survived by his son, Timothy James Johnson; daughters, Arielle Suttcliff, Dava Villalvazo, Kimberly Dunn, Carrie Barbaro; sister, Louise Watkins; and 3 grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 26th at Bethel Christian Center with Rev. Don Westbrook officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to mission work at Bethel Christian Center, 3518 Rose of Sharon Rd., Durham, NC 27712.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. in Hillsborough. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on May 24, 2019
