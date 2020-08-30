1/1
Timothy Ross Riddle
Timothy Ross Riddle

Chapel Hill

Timothy Ross Riddle, 67, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Duke Hospital. Born in Durham to the late George Ross Riddle and Marie Hobbs Riddle. In addition to his parents, Mr. Riddle was preceded in death by his daughter, Sarah Riddle.

Mr. Riddle was extremely dedicated to his family. He has a true passion and knowledge for hunting and fishing which he enjoyed dearly.

Mr. Riddle is survived by his wife, Sharon Riddle; daughter, Jennifer Riddle; grandchild, Alexander Griffin; great-grandchild, Anylah Griffin; and close friend, Brad Tayloe.

No services are planned during this time due to the COVID19 pandemic. His wishes were to be cremated and have his family scatter his cremains in the ocean along the coast of Kure Beach.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.

Published in Herald Sun on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Clements Funeral Service
1105 BROAD ST
Durham, NC 27705
(919) 286-1224
August 27, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
August 27, 2020
My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your loss. May you receive strength and peace from God. Romans 15:13
B P
August 27, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you in moments of distress.
2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
