Timothy Ross Riddle
Chapel Hill
Timothy Ross Riddle, 67, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Duke Hospital. Born in Durham to the late George Ross Riddle and Marie Hobbs Riddle. In addition to his parents, Mr. Riddle was preceded in death by his daughter, Sarah Riddle.
Mr. Riddle was extremely dedicated to his family. He has a true passion and knowledge for hunting and fishing which he enjoyed dearly.
Mr. Riddle is survived by his wife, Sharon Riddle; daughter, Jennifer Riddle; grandchild, Alexander Griffin; great-grandchild, Anylah Griffin; and close friend, Brad Tayloe.
No services are planned during this time due to the COVID19 pandemic. His wishes were to be cremated and have his family scatter his cremains in the ocean along the coast of Kure Beach.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com
.