Tomie J. Mack
Mrs. Tomie Johnson Mack

October 2, 1950 - June 17, 2020

Durham

Mrs. Tomie Johnson Mack, 69, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Her graveside service will be at 11:00am on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Beechwood Cemetery, 3300 Fayetteville St. There is a public viewing on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 1:00pm-6:30pm at Burthey Funeral Chapel, 1510 Fayetteville St. Masks are required for the viewing and the service.

Published in Herald Sun on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Beechwood Cemetery
