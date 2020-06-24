Mrs. Tomie Johnson Mack
October 2, 1950 - June 17, 2020
Durham
Mrs. Tomie Johnson Mack, 69, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Her graveside service will be at 11:00am on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Beechwood Cemetery, 3300 Fayetteville St. There is a public viewing on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 1:00pm-6:30pm at Burthey Funeral Chapel, 1510 Fayetteville St. Masks are required for the viewing and the service.
Published in Herald Sun on Jun. 24, 2020.