Tonja Martin

October 26, 1963 - December 2, 2020

Durham, North Carolina - Ms. Tonja Martin, 57, died suddenly in her home on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Her family will celebrate her life and memory in a private memorial service. She is survived by her sister Tylena Martin and her niece Dalnika Martin. Arrangements by Burthey Funeral Service





