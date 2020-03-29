|
|
Tony E. Walker
July 26, 1962 - March 25, 2020
Greensboro
Tony E. Walker, 57, went to Glory Land Wednesday, March 25, 2020 in Greensboro.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date in his hometown of Durham, NC.
Tony is preceded in death by his mother, Helen Merritt Rose.
He is survived by his father, Lewis "Tom" Junior Walker; daughter, Jessica Walker; granddaughter, Tessa; grandson, Dawson; sisters, Cyndi Palumbo (Chester) and Debbie Davis (Bill); special nieces, Crystal Watts (Caleb) and Bethany Kapuscinski (Dustin); and special nephew, Will Davis
Tony was born July 26, 1962 in Durham where he grew up and attended Chewning Junior High School and Northern High School. He was a member of Cornerstone Independent Baptist Church in Greensboro.
From the moment he could hold a hammer in his hand, Tony was taught the trade of carpentry by his daddy Tom. Tony had the ability to build a house from the ground up without the need for blueprints. As a 2016 graduate of TROSA in Durham, NC - a non-profit substance abuse recovery program; Tony's desire was to stay and work with the program to help as many as he could. He obtained and utilized his certification as a Peer Support Specialist in the role of Client care specialist at the Elizabeth Street Project Transitional Home. TROSA became the place he enjoyed being with the best of friends and calling it home.
The Elizabeth Street Project Transitional House is transitional housing for men that are on probation or parole and are just being released from incarceration or are homeless. Tony welcomed and provided a smooth on-boarding process that created an atmosphere of honor, respect and forgiveness. He was a great motivator while encouraging all residents to make some improvements in their present living and economic situations. He lovingly, with a firm demand, taught each resident to maintain a clean-living environment and be compliant with the rules of the household. He showed by example how to make changes in their lives by taking absolute ownership of their choices, forgiving themselves and others, respecting others and helping others.
Tony always had a listening ear and would hear you completely out, before showing you in the most powerful way that life will deal you a bad hand and then he would teach you how to throw it back and receive a new hand and be thankful for it.
He had a miraculous way of taking your most upsetting, raw experiences and showing you how to walk away with all the good and positive that was waiting to be unleashed.
Our loving brother was the epitome of long suffering, taking ownership for your actions, forgiveness and friendship! You are a better person if you received his love and friendship!
Tony had many years of living for the devil through hardship, sorrow, pain and struggling with the addictions the world had to offer him. God gave him a second chance at life when he surrendered all to our Lord.
I can only imagine how he felt when he met the Lord that said, "Well done thou good and faithful servant."
But..... I would really like to have been there when our precious Momma said "You didn't tell me.... You showed me!"
We will always be the Three Musketeers.... You go build our mansion Bubba! We'll see you soon!
The Lord allowed the family together with TROSA to find, nurture and cheer for the man we had lost due to his addictions! For the program ... we are blessed! We thank TROSA for the bond, hope and friendship you gave to Tony. You were his truest friends and family.
We are also forever thankful for the strength, hope and comfort that Amedisys Hospice of Burlington has provided during this homegoing time. Your extra visits, calls, touches and sitting down to eat meals with the family meant so much to us.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to TROSA, 1820 James Street, Durham, NC 27707 or to Amedisys Hospice, 2975 Crouse Lane, Burlington, NC 27215.
George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 29, 2020