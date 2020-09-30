1/
Tony Hamm
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tony Curtis Hamm

October 29, 1955 - September 28, 2020

Hillsborough

Tony passed away peacefully at home with his loving wife of 33 years Cindy by his side.

He is preceded in death by his parents Dalton A Hamm and Gracie Hamm Snipes of Durham.

He is survived by his wife Cindy B Hamm of the home. His children, Tammy (Will) of Rougemont NC; Tony Hamm II of Caswell County NC; Crystal of Virginia Beach VA; Dalton of Mebane NC and Libby of the home.

Surviving Siblings are sisters Sarah, Phyllis, and Lois (Troy) of Caswell County NC and brother David of Florida.

Grandchildren are Tony Hamm III, Taylor, and Tru of Durham NC

Nephew and Niece are Michael and Cheyenne (Justin).

Tony worked at GE and Western Electric as a Master Welder. Later on starting his own business Red Hot & Steel. He was a Volunteer Fire Fighter at Eno Fire Department for many years.

Tony was a caring man who loved his family more than life itself. He also loved and enjoyed riding motorcycles and playing pool.

Tony touched everyone that he ever met and shared stories with. He was loved by so many.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Sun on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walker's Funeral Home
204 N Churton St
Hillsborough, NC 27278
(919) 732-2121
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Walker's Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved