Tony Curtis Hamm



October 29, 1955 - September 28, 2020



Hillsborough



Tony passed away peacefully at home with his loving wife of 33 years Cindy by his side.



He is preceded in death by his parents Dalton A Hamm and Gracie Hamm Snipes of Durham.



He is survived by his wife Cindy B Hamm of the home. His children, Tammy (Will) of Rougemont NC; Tony Hamm II of Caswell County NC; Crystal of Virginia Beach VA; Dalton of Mebane NC and Libby of the home.



Surviving Siblings are sisters Sarah, Phyllis, and Lois (Troy) of Caswell County NC and brother David of Florida.



Grandchildren are Tony Hamm III, Taylor, and Tru of Durham NC



Nephew and Niece are Michael and Cheyenne (Justin).



Tony worked at GE and Western Electric as a Master Welder. Later on starting his own business Red Hot & Steel. He was a Volunteer Fire Fighter at Eno Fire Department for many years.



Tony was a caring man who loved his family more than life itself. He also loved and enjoyed riding motorcycles and playing pool.



Tony touched everyone that he ever met and shared stories with. He was loved by so many.



