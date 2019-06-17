|
Tonya Lavelle Lockhart,
May 21, 1962 - June 13, 2019
Durham
Tonya Lavelle Lockhart, daughter of Banks Lockhart and the late Dorothy Webster Lockhart. She was called home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Duke Medical Pavilion after a brief illness.
She was previously employed with Structure House, Health Care Services, and as Manager at Labor Finders.
Tonya leaves to cherish her memory her loving father, Banks Lockhart, her loving twin brothers, Daryl (Tracy) Lockhart and Dwight Lockhart, her loving fiancee, Alexander Sutton, niece, Tiffany Lockhart, nephew, Genesis X.Henderson.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Holloway Memorial Funeral Home, 2502 NC Hwy 55. The family will receive friends at 12:30 pm.
Online condolences may be made at www.HollowayMemorial.com.
Published in HeraldSun on June 17, 2019