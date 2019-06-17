Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holloway Memorial Funeral Home Inc
2502 Hwy 55
Durham, NC 27713
(919) 598-8496
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
12:30 PM
Holloway Memorial Funeral Home Inc
2502 Hwy 55
Durham, NC 27713
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Holloway Memorial Funeral Home Inc
2502 Hwy 55
Durham, NC 27713
View Map

Tonya Lockhart


1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Tonya Lockhart Obituary
Tonya Lavelle Lockhart,

May 21, 1962 - June 13, 2019

Durham

Tonya Lavelle Lockhart, daughter of Banks Lockhart and the late Dorothy Webster Lockhart. She was called home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Duke Medical Pavilion after a brief illness.

She was previously employed with Structure House, Health Care Services, and as Manager at Labor Finders.

Tonya leaves to cherish her memory her loving father, Banks Lockhart, her loving twin brothers, Daryl (Tracy) Lockhart and Dwight Lockhart, her loving fiancee, Alexander Sutton, niece, Tiffany Lockhart, nephew, Genesis X.Henderson.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Holloway Memorial Funeral Home, 2502 NC Hwy 55. The family will receive friends at 12:30 pm.

Online condolences may be made at www.HollowayMemorial.com. The family is being assisted by Holloway Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in HeraldSun on June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now