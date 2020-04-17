Home

Tracy Herndon "Copperhead" Barbee


1921 - 2020
Tracy Herndon "Copperhead" Barbee Obituary
Tracy Herndon Barbee "Copperhead"

Durham

Tracy Herndon Barbee "Copperhead", 91, passed away surrounded by family on Thursday April 16, 2020 at his home after a brief illness. He was born in Chatham County, NC to Jessie Mason Barbee and Ernie Simeon Barbee on February 21, 1921.

He was preceded in death his twin brother Lacy and older brother Lewis. He served in the Korean War for the US Army and retired from IBM with 28 years of service.

He attended Hope Valley Baptist Church in Durham NC and was a member of Goodwin Sunday School class.

He took great pride in his faith, family and friends. He loved hanging out with his friends at Craig's store. He also enjoyed watching all sports.

Mr. Barbee leaves to cherish his memory his devoted wife of 66 years Shirley and sons Terry Barbee and wife Vickie and Todd Barbee and wife Kathy as well as grandchildren Eric, Kevin, Sarah and Naomi Barbee.

The immediate family will have a private memorial service at Mount Pisgah Church Cemetery. Family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Service in Durham NC.
Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 17, 2020
