Walker's Funeral Home
204 N Churton St
Hillsborough, NC 27278
(919) 732-2121
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cedar Grove United Methodist Church
Funeral
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Cedar Grove United Methodist Church

Tracy Lambert


1975 - 2019
Tracy Lambert Obituary
Tracy Terry Lambert

March 14, 1975 - September 26, 2019

Hillsborough

Tracy Terry Lambert, 44, of Cedar Grove gained her angel wings September 26th after a hard fought battle with cancer. Tracy was born March 16,1975 and was a lifelong resident of Orange County. Tracy was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, niece and friend. Her smile lit up a

room and her laughter was infectious. Tracy's huge heart and kind spirit spread love to everyone that knew her. Tracy was an honors graduate of Orange High School and went on to graduate from Campbell

University on the Dean's list. After graduation, Tracy worked for Coca Cola Bottlers for a few years and then went to work at the Amerian Board of Pediatrics as a project manager and programmer analyst for 20 years.

Tracy was a member of the Cedar Grove Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and loved to cook for fundraisers to support the firemen and helping organize the paid firefighters. Most of the firemen in Cedar Grove, Chapel Hill and Hillsborough knew how much Tracy loved and respected their profession and she supported them in any way she could.

Tracy enjoyed watching her boys play ball and show cows for Parker Farms. She took as many trips to the beach with her family as she could and loved sitting and watching her boys play in the ocean.

Tracy is survived by her husband, Jimmy and her two sons Thomas and Jacob. Also, she is survived by her parents Steve and Nancy Terry of Hillsborough, and brother Steven Terry(Nephews: Anderson and Lawson) of Youngsville. Tracy is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins that loved her. She is preceded in death by her grandparents.

A visitation will be held from 6:00 - 8:00pm Sunday, September 29th at Cedar Grove United Methodist Church. The funeral will be Monday, September 30th at 2pm also at Cedar Grove United Methodist Church with burial to follow.

The Lambert family is under the care of Walker's Funeral Home of Hillsborough. www.walkersfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Sept. 29, 2019
