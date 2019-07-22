Home

Travis Richard Byrd Sr.


1952 - 2019
Travis Richard Byrd Sr. Obituary
Travis Richard Byrd Sr

December 12, 1952 - July 18, 2019

Durham NC

Travis Richard Byrd Sr, 66 of Durham died suddenly Thursday morning.

The family will be planning a memorial service in his honor.

Richard was a native of Durham county. He was the son of the late William Richard Byrd and Virginia Turner Byrd, who for many years owned and operated Byrds Bar B Que on Cheek Rd.in Durham.

He was a graduate of Southern High School.

He is survived by one son, Travis Richard Byrd Jr. of Roxboro. Two grandsons, Richard Michael Byrd, and Travis Sean Byrd both of Durham. One brother, Michael Byrd and wife Angela of Creedmoor. And one sister Faye Canada and husband Billy of Rougemont.
Published in HeraldSun on July 22, 2019
