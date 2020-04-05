Home

Travis W. Francis


1964 - 2020
Travis W. Francis Obituary
Travis W. Francis

June 7, 1964 – March 14, 2020

Durham

Travis died of a massive heart attack while in Wilmington, 3/14. In memory of Travis, a Celebration of Life was held on Saturday, April 4, at New Sharon United Methodist Church in Hillsborough. Travis is survived by his loving wife, Emily; sons Austin and Jordan; his brother, Tracy (Stephanie); special niece, Alexa; and loving parents, Linda Francis and Daniel Francis.

Travis attended Jordan High and grew up in the Parkwood community. He was a long time employee of Duke University beginning in the printing department and, until his death the Ambulatory Surgical Center (ACS).

The family was assisted by Atlantic Cremation Service, Wilmington, NC.

https://photos.google.com/direct/AF1QipONXXpQ5WhnfCv_E4h-vGSazcivVYljXR6OuzEjCyxwVajkK0lyKOlqTir8tqYQnA/photo/AF1QipPXj_c0Des1GvVMT8lj4fKjO5WsSyK78cct6mcK
Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 5, 2020
