Troy Carlton Hardy

Troy Carlton Hardy Obituary
Troy Carlton Hardy

Durham

The passing of Mr. Troy Carlton Hardy on Sunday, April 7, 2019, is being announced by his family.

Survivors are inclusive of his loving and devoted wife Ruby Hardy, son Carlton (Juliet), daughter Angela Foster (Parran) and granddaughter Miryea Houston.

Employment opportunities were provided by Durham Public Schools until retirement. Troy was an active member of St. Joseph A.M.E. Church.

Services are scheduled for Friday, April 12, 2019, at St. Joseph A.M.E. Church located at 2521 Fayetteville Street, Durham, NC 27707. Family members will greet friends at 11:00 a.m. and the service will follow at 12:00 noon.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N. Queen St., Durham, NC 27701. Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargettcelebration.com
Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 10, 2019
