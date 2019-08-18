|
|
Tya Michelle El
April 21, 1981- August 12, 2019
Centreville, VA
Tya Michelle El, 38, of Centreville, Virginia died August 12, 2019. She was the daughter of Douglas McGrue and Lula Taylor and born in Chapel Hill, NC. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Jack Taylor; paternal grandparents, Mark McGrue and Sally McGrue; two uncles, John Banks and Charlie Banks; three aunts, Louise Elizabeth Banks Stroud, Shvonne McGrue and Tubie McGrue-Corpus. Surviving are devoted husband, Abraham El; two sons, Elijah Rashad El and Isaiah Malik El; one brother, Cori Lamont Taylor; one maternal grandmother, Mary Banks Taylor; five uncles, William Earl Taylor, James Taylor (Denah), Herman Taylor (Sabrina), Therman Couch (Finesse) and Ronald Couch; two aunts, Carlotta Armstrong-Young (Tommie) and Ida Couch; one father-in-law, James Anderson El; two mothers-in-law, Cheryl Fleming Hall and Roberta El; one brother-in-law, Joshua El; three sisters-in-law, Jamica El, Ellonia El and Cleopatra El; two nephews, Cassius Swinton and Jamel Bates-El, Jr.; four nieces, Tajzmiqua Taylor, Uniqua Taylor, Corina Taylor and Jamaica Taylor; a devoted cousin, Jameka Taylor Pinnix, a devoted friend, Colette Lawson and a host of relatives and friends. The funeral service will be held Monday, August 19, 2019 at Haw River Missionary Baptist Church with a visitation beginning at 1:30pm followed by a 2pm service. Arrangements made by Jones Funeral Home of Chapel Hill, NC 919-967-3288
Published in HeraldSun on Aug. 18, 2019