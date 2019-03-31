Services Hudson Funeral Services 211 S Miami Blvd Durham , NC 27703 (919) 596-8269 Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Mt. Sylvan United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall Funeral service 12:00 PM Mt. Sylvan United Methodist Church 5731 N. Roxboro Rd. Durham , NC View Map Valerie Bowling Bizzell

1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Valerie Bowling Bizzell



Durham



Mrs. Valerie Bowling Bizzell, 90, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019.



Mrs. Bizzell is preceded in death by her husband, Harold Clifton Bizzell; parents, Andrew "Lex" and Nellie Bowling; brother, Frank Bowling; sister, Nan Bowling Frick.



Upon graduation from Durham High School in 1946 she was offered a clerical position in Washington, DC, serving at both the Pentagon and the Veterans Administration. In 1951 she moved to Lamesa, Texas where she married her husband Harold. Two years later they returned to Durham to operate the family's home fuel oil business (Bizzell Oil Company) where she served as bookkeeper. Later she was employed as the personal medical secretary for Dr. John Glasson. His practice later grew to become Triangle Orthopedic Associates, where she remained for over 20 years until retirement in 1993.



She was a lifelong member first at Carr Methodist, then later at Mt. Sylvan United Methodist Church. At both churches she was an active member of the Sunday School classes, Women's Circles and United Methodist Women. In addition, she was a member of the Friendly City Civitan Club and served as President of the local Civinettes.



She enjoyed many activities including gardening, reading and the active involvement in the personal development of her children. She loved the challenge of solving crossword puzzles and outsmarting the contestants on Jeopardy.



The central focus of her life was to guide and impart strong morals and standards in each of her kids. She found much happiness and fulfillment in being a wife, mother and friend to others.



Mrs. Bizzell is survived by her sons, Walter Gregory Bizzell of Tampa, FL; Andrew Clifton Bizzell (Karen) of Durham, NC; daughter, Beverly Carol Bizzell (Charles Barnes) of Southern Pines, NC; brother, Wallace Lee Bowling of Portland, ME; grandchildren, Michael A. Bizzell of Raleigh, NC; Diane B. Griffin of Norfolk, VA and several nieces and nephews.



A visitation will be held Wednesday, April 3, 2019 an hour prior from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Mt. Sylvan United Methodist Church, 5731 N. Roxboro Road, Durham, NC 27712 in the Fellowship Hall. A funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. Officiating will be Rev. Larry Bowden. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park.



Flowers are acceptable or memorial contributions can be directed to Mt. Sylvan United Methodist Church, 5731 N. Roxboro Road, Durham, NC 27712.



Arrangements are entrusted to Hudson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 211 S. Miami Blvd., Durham, NC 27703. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.hudsonfuneralhome.com Published in HeraldSun from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019