Valinda Fleming McKibben
Savannah, GA
Valinda Fleming McKibben, 99, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2020 at the home of her son in Isle of Hope, under the care of Spanish Oaks Hospice. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Milton Stewart McKibben.
Valinda was born in Durham, North Carolina on February 23, 1921 to David Kerr Fleming and Irene Tilley Fleming. She graduated from Durham High School and Business School in Charlotte, North Carolina. A member of the Greatest Generation, she lost her first husband Frank May and younger brother Kerr Fleming in World War II. She was also preceded in death by her sisters Jo, Alice and Agnes.
Valinda was an excellent cook who loved to entertain her large circle of friends and family. She was an avid reader, social bridge player, gardener and traveler. She was a devoted member of Wesley Monumental United Methodist Church.
Surviving are her children Stewart McKibben of Savannah, Georgia; and Molly (Jolly) Howard of Savannah, Georgia; her grandchildren William Stewart McKibben and his fiancée Heather Gentry of Charlotte, North Carolina; Lauren (Nicholas) Elinski of Whitsett, North Carolina; Frank (Kelley) Howard of Macon, Georgia; Jeff Howard of Savannah, Georgia; and her great-grandchild Emory Elinski of Whitsett, North Carolina.
A private graveside service conducted by Rev. Ben Martin will be held at the Wesley Gardens Chapel at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that any remembrances be made in her memory to Wesley Monumental United Methodist Church, 429 Abercorn Street, Savannah, Georgia, 31401.
