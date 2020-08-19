Vance Wayne Terrell
Durham
Durham: Vance Wayne Terrell, 55, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020 at Hock Family Pavilion. He was born in Durham, the son of Joann Sharpe Terrell and the late Franklin J. Terrell. In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Ladonnia L. Terrell. He was employed with Sunoco-Plastics.
In addition to his mother, Mr. Terrell is survived by his brother, Frank Terrell of Melbourne, FL; nephew, Gavin Terrell; and great nephew, Bowen Terrell.
No services are planned.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Duke Homecare & Hospice, 4321 Medical Park Drive, Suite 101, Durham, NC 27704 or Animal Protection Society of Durham, 2117 E. Club Blvd., Durham, NC 27704.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com
.