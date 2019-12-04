|
Vannie Downey Carter
October 31, 1930 - November 28, 2019
Durham
Mrs. Vannie Downey Carter passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, November 28, 2019.
She was born in Durham, the daughter of the late Matthew and Rose Downey. Both her parents died when she was very young. Vannie, her brother Robert and sister Lalah were raised at the Mills Home Orphanage in Thomasville, NC. Vannie retired from Duke Power Company.
Vannie is predeceased by her loving husband Bill. She is survived by her son, Mitchell Carter (Susan) and daughter Marsha Carter Schneider (Allen), granddaughter Megan (fiancee' Eyan) and grandson Nicholas Schneider (Erin) and two great-grandchildren Amelia and Elias Schneider.
Vannie was a great lady in all aspects of the word. She was happiest when all of her family was with her. She was a fantastic cook and loved having family and friends around her dinner table. She was a faithful member of Pleasant Green United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School for many years and sang in the choir. Vannie was a woman of great faith and commitment to the Lord. To know Vannie was to love her. She will be missed by many.
A memorial service will be held at 11AM Thursday at Pleasant Green United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held in the fellowship hall following the service.
Memorials may be made to Baptist Children's Home of NC, P.O. Box 338, Thomasville, NC, 27361-0338, Pleasant Green United Methodist Church, 3005 Pleasant Green Rd., Durham, NC, 27705 or , P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN, 38101-9929.
Condolences may be sent to www.brooksandwhite.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 4, 2019