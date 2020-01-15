|
Velinda "Gail" McBane Brantley
August 30, 1945 - January 13, 2020
Pittsboro
Velinda "Gail" McBane Brantley passed away with peace and grace on the morning of January 13, 2020, after a 30 year battle with Breast Cancer. Gail is survived by her daughter, Kristen Cortopassi and her husband, Matt, son Geoff and wife, Christy; and grandchildren Ava, Knox and Hunter. She is also survived by her brother, Marty; and several nieces and nephews. Gail was predeceased by her late parents, Allen Newlin and Hilda Mae; and brother Jesse.
Gail was born in Durham, graduated from Gardner Webb College and served as Financial Services Director for the North Carolina Board of Pharmacy. Her loves were her family, the beach, and her dogs. Her passion was cooking, and it was cooking that brought those she loved together. Her friends were an extension of the family and their love was her fuel for life. Gail will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She leaves us rich in memories and great recipes.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Friday, January 17, 2020, from the Chapel of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service. Friends will be received 5-7 PM Thursday, January 16, 2020, in the funeral home.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Eric Winer of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
Memorial gifts may be made to Mt. Olive Baptist Church of Pittsboro, NC or Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.
Published in HeraldSun on Jan. 15, 2020