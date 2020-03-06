|
Vera Virgie Lovett
October 26, 1928 - March 4, 2020
Durham
Vera Virgie Lovett, 91, died March 4, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Vera was born in Dillion, SC on October 26, 1928 to the late Joseph Dudley Watts and Vera Wallace Watts.
She is survived by her son, Jack Lovett and wife, Regina of Reidsville; her daughter, Carmen Gentry and husband, Marvin of Roxboro; and her brother, Jesse Wade Watts and wife, Betty of Beaufort, SC as well as five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Vera was preceded in death by her husband, William Lee Lovett.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM Monday, March 9, 2020 at Liberty Baptist Church, 3864 Guess Road, Durham, NC 27705. Rev. Scott Gray will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Rockingham County, 2150 NC-65, Reidsville, NC 27320.
The Lovett family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com – select obituaries.
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 6, 2020