Vernona Q. Parrish
April 2, 1926 - May 11, 2020
Manassas, VA
Vernona Lillian Queen Parrish, age 94, went to her heavenly home on May 11, 2020. Born and raised in Durham, she was the 2nd of 4 daughters to Samuel Coleman Queen and Eugenia Marks Queen. A 1944 graduate of Bethesda High School, Vernona established a lifelong career as an executive secretary and bookkeeper with John L. Atkins, Sr Real Estate and his Hartford Life Insurance Agency and later on with E.L.Parrish Plumbing Co until retirement. For the past 3 years, Vernona resided in Virginia to be closer to her daughter in Manassas. In July 2018, she became a resident of nearby Tribute at the Glen in Woodbridge, VA where she remained content and well-cared for by adoring staff. Vernona lived a full Christian life always in service to others and truly receiving her most joy from attending to others' needs, including her beloved pets. In addition to her parents, she was proceeded in death by her older sister, Helen Ellington; daughter Lavonne Chamberlain; 1st husband George Leonard Jackson; and 2nd husband of 43 years Ernest Lee Parrish. Vernona leaves behind to mourn her absence and honor her memory, daughter Vicki Jackson Gully; devoted son-in-law James S. Gully; granddaughters Kendra and Kara Gully; grandson Spencer Chamberlain; 2 great-grandchildren; sisters Louise Cooley and Joyce Hall; and several nieces and nephews. A private family celebration of her life will be held at a later date in NC. With a desire to recognize Vernona's charitable heart, a memorial tribute fund has been established through Samaritan's Purse. For those wishing to express their condolences, a link to the support cause Operation Heal Our Patriots is provided as follows: www.samaritanspurse.org/memorial-page/Vernona-q-parrish-manassas-va/.
Published in Herald Sun on May 21, 2020.