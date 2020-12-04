1/1
Dr. Vickie Knight Eason D.V.M
1956 - 2020
Dr. Vickie Knight Eason, D.V.M
October 10, 1956 - November 27, 2020
Durham, North Carolina - Vickie was born on October 10th, 1956 and passed away on November 27th, 2020. She was a life long resident of Durham, NC and devoted her life to animals. A private casting ceremony will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Elizabeth St. UMC: 1209 North Elizabeth Street, Durham, NC, 27701 or making a donation in her name to the ASPCA.


Published in The Herald Sun on Dec. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
City of Oaks Cremation
4900 Green Road
Raleigh, NC 27616
(919) 438-1649
