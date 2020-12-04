Dr. Vickie Knight Eason, D.V.M

October 10, 1956 - November 27, 2020

Durham, North Carolina - Vickie was born on October 10th, 1956 and passed away on November 27th, 2020. She was a life long resident of Durham, NC and devoted her life to animals. A private casting ceremony will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Elizabeth St. UMC: 1209 North Elizabeth Street, Durham, NC, 27701 or making a donation in her name to the ASPCA.





