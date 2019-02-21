Victor Graham Garrard



Durham



Victor Graham Garrard, 94, passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Brookshire Nursing Center in Hillsborough. He was born in Hillsborough to the late Jerome Garrard and Della Cates Garrard. In addition to his parents, Mr. Garrard was also predeceased by his wife, Jessamine Garrard; sisters, Lorena Estes, Viola Smith, Lois Harder, Elsie Rhew, Janet Dodson; brothers, Odell Jackson, Julian Garrard, Jim Garrard, Jackie Garrard; and several nieces and nephews.



Mr. Garrard was a U.S. Navy Seebees veteran, serving in WWII. He was the oldest living member of Ebenezer Baptist Church, where he served as a longtime Deacon and Sunday School Superintendent. Mr. Garrard retired as an iron worker.



Mr. Garrard is survived by his son, Victor Dale Garrard (Sandra); granddaughter, Danielle Leigh Garrard Ward (CJ); great-grandchildren, Branson Lee Pope, Savannah Carrie Lynn Ward; and several nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 21st at Clements Funeral Home in Hillsborough. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. on Friday, February 22nd at Ebenezer Baptist Church with Rev. Bob Sipper and Rev. Jack Moody officiating. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial donations be made to Duke HomeCare and Hospice: Attn: Office of Development: 4321 Medical Park Drive, Suite 101, Durham, NC 27704; or to Mission 22: 1800 Blankenship Rd., Suite 128, West Linn, OR 97068.



The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. in Hillsborough. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary