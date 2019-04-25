Services Hall-Wynne Funeral Service & Crematory 1113 W. Main St Durham , NC 27701 (919) 688-6387 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM First Baptist Church 414 Cleveland Street Durham , NC View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM First Baptist Church 414 Cleveland Street Durham , NC View Map Victor Thomas Cates

October 30, 1932 - April 23, 2019



Durham



Tom Cates passed away surrounded by his family on April 23, 2019 and is now in the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ whom he served faithfully for over 60 years.



Tom was a Life Insurance Underwriter in Durham for over 30 years and helped many newly married couples with insurance protection. He was a sales leader, Life Member of the Million Dollar Round Table and a former Chairman of the President's Council for Lafayette Life of Lafayette, Indiana. He also was a sales leader for Zurich Life and Metropolitan Life.



Tom is survived by his wife of 67 years, Jackie Crotts Cates, his son David Cates (Andrea), his daughter Sheila Cates Carpenter (Mark), his brother Philip Cates (Tami) and 5 grandchildren, Victor Carpenter (Maria), Matthew Carpenter (Tyler), Abigail Carpenter Kartzinel (David), Daniel Cates and Andrew Cates (Esther) and 11 great grandchildren.



Tom was a member of First Baptist Church of Durham for 10 years. He taught Junior Boys Sunday School and was a deacon at Grey Stone Baptist for years. Tom trusted Christ as his savior as young adult from a Billy Graham Crusade. It is only because of Jesus' grace and sacrifice that he is now enjoying his reward in heaven.



A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church, 414 Cleveland Street, Durham, NC 27701. Visitation will be held at 10:00AM prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery.



Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 414 Cleveland Street, Durham, NC 27701.



