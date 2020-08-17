1/
Victor Winkler
Victor Wendell Winkler

August 19, 1940 - August 11, 2020

Chapel Hill

Victor Winkler, BS, MS, PhD, MBA was born in Columbus, Ohio in 1940, the son of John and Emma Winkler. Studied at Ohio State, Purdue, and Roosevelt universities. A Fulbright Scholar and US Patent holder. Biochemist and university professor.

He is survived by his wife Theresa; son Jeff and wife Gina Caputo; son Peter and wife Jennifer Winkler and granddaughter Lauren; brother John and wife Patricia Winkler.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Chatham Community Library, 197 NC Hwy 87 N, Pittsboro, NC 27312, Attn: Rita Van Duinen

Published in The News and Observer & Herald Sun on Aug. 17, 2020.
August 14, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family.May you find comfort in your treasure memories of Your loved one and May God continue to comfort you in the days,months and years ahead.
