1/1
Vincent V. Plucker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vincent's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vincent Viering Plucker

Cary

Vincent Viering Plucker, 90, passed away on October 24th, in the care of an exceptional staff at Moses Cone - Green Valley Covid Unit in Greensboro, NC.

He was born in Rocky Hill, CT to the late Florence Plucker and Ernest Plucker. He was an engineer by trade, working for IBM for 35 years before retiring.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife of 45 years, Dorothy Plucker, by his sister Merle Parker and his brothers David Plucker and Alan Plucker, as well as a grandson, Jeff Cash.

Mr. Plucker is survived by his daughters, Lynn Draus (Carl), Gail Plucker (Bob Webb), Laurie Yeargan (Michael) and son Carl Plucker (Kim).

His grandchildren include Ryan Stotler, Collin Webb, Graham Webb, Carrie Mintz (Kevin), Jenny Yeargan, Stephen Clark, and Connor, Chris and Caleb Plucker, as well as a great grandson, Gavin Mintz.

A private graveside service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association https://www.alz.org

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Sun on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clements Funeral Service
1105 BROAD ST
Durham, NC 27705
(919) 286-1224
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Clements Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved