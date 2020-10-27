Vincent Viering Plucker
Cary
Vincent Viering Plucker, 90, passed away on October 24th, in the care of an exceptional staff at Moses Cone - Green Valley Covid Unit in Greensboro, NC.
He was born in Rocky Hill, CT to the late Florence Plucker and Ernest Plucker. He was an engineer by trade, working for IBM for 35 years before retiring.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife of 45 years, Dorothy Plucker, by his sister Merle Parker and his brothers David Plucker and Alan Plucker, as well as a grandson, Jeff Cash.
Mr. Plucker is survived by his daughters, Lynn Draus (Carl), Gail Plucker (Bob Webb), Laurie Yeargan (Michael) and son Carl Plucker (Kim).
His grandchildren include Ryan Stotler, Collin Webb, Graham Webb, Carrie Mintz (Kevin), Jenny Yeargan, Stephen Clark, and Connor, Chris and Caleb Plucker, as well as a great grandson, Gavin Mintz.
A private graveside service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association https://www.alz.org
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com
.