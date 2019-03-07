Services Clements Funeral Service 1105 Broad Street Durham , NC 27705-3509 (919) 286-1224 Visitation 12:30 PM - 1:30 PM Clements Funeral Home 1105 Broad Street Durham , NC View Map Graveside service 2:00 PM Oak Grove Memorial Gardens Violet R. Lumley

Violet R. Lumley, 82, died Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Hock Family Pavilion. She was born in Durham, the daughter of the late John Joseph Rigsbee and Mary Hudson Rigsbee. In addition to her parents, Ms. Lumley was also preceded in death by her granddaughter, Skylar Michelle Wingate; and great-granddaughter, Leah Elizabeth Leathers.



Ms. Lumley was a great mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She never met a stranger and was always helping anyone in need. Because of these qualities, she was given the honorary title of "The Mayor" of the apartment complex where she has lived for the past 27 years. Her favorite past time was spoiling her family. She absolutely loved being a Ma-mom.



Ms. Lumley is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Lumley Wingate (Scott Brown); grandchildren, Jennifer Leathers (Lee), Krystal Wingate (Nick Webb); great grandchildren, Logan Leathers, Morgan Leathers, Grayson Leathers, Bentleigh Vollers; brothers, Calvin Rigsbee, Jerry Rigsbee; niece, Janice Rigsbee Markham; and former husband, Harvey Lumley (Mary Jo).



The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Monday, March 11th at Clements Funeral Home in Durham. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens with Rev. Keith Bartholomew officiating. The family will receive friends at other times at her daughter, Kim's home.



In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial donations be made to a .



