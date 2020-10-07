1/1
Virgil M. Nolen
Brother Virgil Marshall Nolen

Durham

Brother Virgil Marshall Nolen, 77, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020 at Duke Regional Hospital. He was born in Dickson Co., TN, the son of the late Buford Larkin Nolen and the late Addie Gafford Nolen. Brother Nolen was also preceded in death by his brothers, Dan and Jack Nolen; and sister, Brenda Nolen. Brother Nolen served Calvary Free Will Baptist Church for 34 years also was on the mission field for Free Will Baptist Association for several years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

Brother Nolen is survived by his wife of 54 years, Patricia Ann Clubbs Nolen; daughter, Karen Ann Nolen; son, Bryan Lee Nolen; sister, Linda Doss; brothers, Mike Nolen and wife Linda, Jerry Nolen and wife Julie, Terry Nolen and wife Shelia; and many nieces and nephews

A funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, October 10th at Calvary Free Will Baptist Church in Durham with Rev. Reuben Cason, Brother Ray Smith and Brother Gbade Alabi officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12 to 2 p.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Nigerian Missions, c/o Calvary FWB Church, 808 W Club Blvd, Durham, NC 27701 or the Gideons International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.

Published in Herald Sun on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Calvary Free Will Baptist Church
OCT
10
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Calvary Free Will Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Clements Funeral Service
1105 BROAD ST
Durham, NC 27705
(919) 286-1224
