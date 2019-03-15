Services Clements Funeral Service 1105 Broad Street Durham , NC 27705-3509 (919) 286-1224 Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM Clements Funeral Service 1105 Broad Street Durham , NC 27705-3509 View Map Graveside service 2:00 PM Oak Grove Memorial Gardens Check Road View Map Virginia Mae Houston "Ginny" Bouchard

Obituary Condolences Flowers Virginia "Ginny" Mae Houston Bouchard



Rougemont



Virginia "Ginny" Mae Houston Bouchard of 12725 Hilden Road, Rougement, and formerly of Sunset Avenue, Durham, went on permanent vacation on 03-13-19. She was 97 years young, and was affectionately known as Nana. She was predeceased by her husband Col. Arthur Joseph "Gus" Bouchard in 2001. She was also predeceased by her grand-daughter-in-law Susan Porucznik Cole in 2003, and her nephews Dennis Michael Julian (Sanders) in 2003, and O.A. Houston III in 2008.



Mrs. Bouchard is survived by her daughters Della Adkins of Durham, and Theresa Cole of Greenville, NC. She is survived by her grandchildren Mary Theresa Adkins Fore of Rougemont, Robert Troy Cole of Haw River, and Karen Virginia Cole (Matt) of Cary. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren Christopher Harrison Meade (Paige), Melissa Ann Meade (Sara), Jessica Houston Fore, and great-great-granddaughter Avery Laine Meade. Mrs. Bouchard was the last remaining member of the Houston family, and was predeceased by her parents O.A. Houston, Sr.. and Viola "Mimi" Dennis Houston, siblings and their spouses Louise Houston Julian (Lloyd), Della Barnes Houston Julian Sanders (H.K.), O.A. Houston, Jr, (Betsy), and Billy Linwood Houston (Peggy). She is survived by many nieces and nephews.



Mrs. Bouchard was a proud graduate of the Durham High School Class of 1939, and was a member of the Forever Durham High School Club. She was retired from Wachovia Bank, now Wells Fargo. Mrs. Bouchard was the last original resident of Sunset Avenue having made her home there for 70 years. The family thanks her special neighbors for their friendship and dedication over the years. Mrs. Bouchard will be remembered for her grace, kindness, and Southern up-bringing.



Visitation will be held at Clements Funeral Home in Durham from 12 to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, 03-16-19, followed by a graveside service starting at 2 p.m., officiated by Rev. David Moore at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens on Check Road. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Durham County SPCA, 2117 E Club Blvd., Ste 101, Durham, NC 27704, in her memory.



The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 15, 2019