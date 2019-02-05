Services Memorial service 11:00 AM Asbury UMC 806 Clarendon St. Durham , NC View Map Send Flowers Visitation Following Services Asbury UMC 806 Clarendon St. Durham , NC View Map Virginia Mann

August 16, 1943 - February 2, 2019



Durham



Virginia Nesbitt "Ginger" Mann, 75, completed her earthly faith journey February 2, 2019. Ginger graduated from Durham HS and Drake College in Florida. She was preceded in death by her husband, Philip Mann, mother Mary Nesbitt and father Rev. Wilson Nesbitt. She is survived by her son, Scott A Mann of Durham and brother Larry Nesbitt (Bonnie) of Tybee Island, GA, a niece and two nephews. Ginger had a rewarding career retiring as Administrative Assistant for Clinical Laboratories at Duke Hospital. She had two passions, her church and her genealogical research. At Asbury United Methodist Church she was Lay Leader, Delegate to Annual Conference, a beloved Sunday School Teacher, Church Historian, President of United Methodist Women, Worship Chair, and a choir member. She compiled a booklet for Asbury's 100th Anniversary, faithfully worked at Asbury's food bank and was a member of many committees. She was devoted to and loved her church family. Ginger was the author of several family histories that will be donated to the NC Archives. In 2018, Ginger was recognized for her Outstanding Contributions to the NC Genealogical Society. Ginger's Memorial Service will be held Saturday, February 23, 11 AM, at Asbury UMC, Durham; reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Asbury UMC, 806 Clarendon St., Durham, NC 27705. Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 5, 2019