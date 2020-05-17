Vivian L. Parker
July 29, 1925 - May 10, 2020
Bahama
Vivian L. Parker was called home for eternal rest on Sunday, May 10, 2020. She was the eighth of thirteen children born to the late Ulysses and Margaret Pettiford Parker.
Vivian is survived by one sister, Margaret Parker Wingfield; one sister-in-law, Pauline Harris Parker; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family will hold a private graveside service at New Red Mountain Baptist Church cemetery.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc. Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargettcelebration.com
July 29, 1925 - May 10, 2020
Bahama
Vivian L. Parker was called home for eternal rest on Sunday, May 10, 2020. She was the eighth of thirteen children born to the late Ulysses and Margaret Pettiford Parker.
Vivian is survived by one sister, Margaret Parker Wingfield; one sister-in-law, Pauline Harris Parker; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family will hold a private graveside service at New Red Mountain Baptist Church cemetery.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc. Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargettcelebration.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Sun on May 17, 2020.