Vivian L. Parker
1925 - 2020
Vivian L. Parker

July 29, 1925 - May 10, 2020

Bahama

Vivian L. Parker was called home for eternal rest on Sunday, May 10, 2020. She was the eighth of thirteen children born to the late Ulysses and Margaret Pettiford Parker.

Vivian is survived by one sister, Margaret Parker Wingfield; one sister-in-law, Pauline Harris Parker; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will hold a private graveside service at New Red Mountain Baptist Church cemetery.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc. Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargettcelebration.com

Published in Herald Sun on May 17, 2020.
