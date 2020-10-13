William Javan Davis
Rougemont
William Javan (Jay) Davis died on October 8, 2020 of complication from PSP (Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. He was born in Charlotte on April 18, 1941 to the late Javan and Margaret Smith Davis.
Jay was in the last graduation class of Central High School in Charlotte. He attended Charlotte College and graduated from Appalachian State Teachers College in 1964 where he met his future wife Beth. After teaching English and Social Studies in Delaware, he worked as a Negotiator for Delaware State Education Association and New York Education Association. He was a Bargaining and Training Specialist for California Teachers Association for the last twenty years of his career. After retirement he moved back to NC and settled in Rougemont in Northern Durham County where he enjoyed gardening and bird watching.
Jay was a member of Duke Memorial United Methodist Church. He loved the services and music. In Rougemont he was a member of Rougemont Ruritans. He especially enjoyed the camaraderie of stirring stew at Brunswick Stew making time and making homemade peach ice cream for the Ice Cream Social.
Jay was an advocate for social justice, the homeless, and those who are marginalized. He was active participant in the Moral Monday movement.
Jay enjoyed going to the cottage on the Neuse River at Janiero/Dawson Creek, near Oriental. Reading, visiting neighbors, and walking his dog Molly were among his activities there. He was also fond of a small, dog friendly oceanfront rental cottage in South Nags Head. He spent many enjoyable times at his sister's beautiful mountain house in Burnsville. It reminded him of the trips to the Murphy area he took growing up to visit his father's relatives. His love of a good story and the famous Davis wit stems from this background. He loved music, books, and animals. Jay loved to travel and one highlight was a week at a cooking school in Tuscany. He always enjoyed cooking for guest and is remembered for his shrimp and grits at the Christmas gatherings he hosted every year.
Jay is survived by his wife of 52 years, Elizabeth (Beth) Stevens Davis, his sister, Jane Davis Rourk of Durham, his niece, Caroline Davis Rourk of Durham, his nephew, Peter Rourk and wife, Karen of Cedar Grove, his niece Elizabeth Rourk Hayden and husband, John of Louisville, and his grandnephew, Davis Rourk of Charlotte.
Memorials may be made to Duke Memorial United Methodist Church, 504 W. Chapel Hill Street, Durham, NC 27701.
The Davis family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com
