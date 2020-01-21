|
|
Wade Clifton Clayton
August 13, 1923 - January 19, 2020
Roxboro
Wade Clifton Clayton, 96, of Roxboro, died Sunday, January 19, 2020. Born in Durham County, he was the son of the late Lamberth Clayton and Christine Ellis Clayton. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Bulene Cavel McCarthy Clayton, his son, Ricky Wade Clayton and his siblings Floyd Clayton, Magdaline Bowes and Raynard Clayton. Mr. Clayton served in the US Army in the Pacific during WWII. He retired from Collins & Aikman. He was a member of Montwood Baptist Church where he was a former deacon and church photographer. Mr. Clayton was a volunteer at Person Memorial Hospital.
Surviving are his son, Gary Clayton and wife Jennifer of Roxboro; two sisters, Gloria Clayton and husband Billy and Tina Long and husband Donnie, all of Roxboro; one grandchild, Lisa Fuller and husband, Chris; four great grandchildren, Natalie Fuller, Wade Fuller, Mary Beth Fuller and Alex Bulene Fuller; a number of nieces and nephews and many other family and friends.
Funeral service will be held 2PM Wednesday at the Brooks & White Chapel by the Rev. Herbert Brown. Burial will follow in Person Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held 1-2PM Wednesday prior to the services and at other times at the home.
Pallbearers will be Chris Fuller, Wade Fuller, Wayne Thrower, Emmett Duncan, Robert Hatcher and Bryan Carey.
Condolences may be sent to www.brooksandwhite.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Jan. 21, 2020