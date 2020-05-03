Walter Bradford Schulz
Walter Bradford Schulz

April 28, 1954 - April 17, 2020

Durham

Durham, NC resident, W. Bradford Schulz, 65, passed away on April 17, 2020 after declining health.

At his request, no services will be held.

Born on April 28, 1954, Brad's parents, Edith Bodenheimer Schulz and Walter Carl Schulz, both deceased of Kernersville, NC, were instrumental in encouraging him to pursue an early career in broadcasting which included managing editor, producer, anchor and reporter for WBT Radio and playing the accordion. A graduate of East Forsyth High School (72) and University of Tennessee-Knoxville (BS, 76) in Communications/Public Affairs, Brad later worked as Communications Officer for GoTriangle and Charlotte Area Transit System until retiring.

He is survived by his beloved feline, Demetri "Katty" and first cousins.

Friends and family may view, and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com

Published in Herald Sun on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
