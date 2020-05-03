Walter Bradford Schulz
April 28, 1954 - April 17, 2020
Durham
Durham, NC resident, W. Bradford Schulz, 65, passed away on April 17, 2020 after declining health.
At his request, no services will be held.
Born on April 28, 1954, Brad's parents, Edith Bodenheimer Schulz and Walter Carl Schulz, both deceased of Kernersville, NC, were instrumental in encouraging him to pursue an early career in broadcasting which included managing editor, producer, anchor and reporter for WBT Radio and playing the accordion. A graduate of East Forsyth High School (72) and University of Tennessee-Knoxville (BS, 76) in Communications/Public Affairs, Brad later worked as Communications Officer for GoTriangle and Charlotte Area Transit System until retiring.
He is survived by his beloved feline, Demetri "Katty" and first cousins.
Friends and family may view, and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com
April 28, 1954 - April 17, 2020
Durham
Durham, NC resident, W. Bradford Schulz, 65, passed away on April 17, 2020 after declining health.
At his request, no services will be held.
Born on April 28, 1954, Brad's parents, Edith Bodenheimer Schulz and Walter Carl Schulz, both deceased of Kernersville, NC, were instrumental in encouraging him to pursue an early career in broadcasting which included managing editor, producer, anchor and reporter for WBT Radio and playing the accordion. A graduate of East Forsyth High School (72) and University of Tennessee-Knoxville (BS, 76) in Communications/Public Affairs, Brad later worked as Communications Officer for GoTriangle and Charlotte Area Transit System until retiring.
He is survived by his beloved feline, Demetri "Katty" and first cousins.
Friends and family may view, and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Sun on May 3, 2020.