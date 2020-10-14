Walter C. Teague
1953 - 2020
Raleigh
Walter Callaway Teague passed away in Raleigh on October 8, 2020. Walter was born on May 13, 1953 at Parkland Hospital in Dallas, Texas. He was the second child and only son born to Cliff and Maggie (née Littell) Teague.
After spending most of his boyhood in Owego, NY, Walter moved to Cary, NC with his family in July 1966. He graduated from Cary High School in 1973. Following high school, Walter served in the United States Coast Guard, including a stint on the ice-breaker "Raritan" on the Great Lakes. After his Coast Guard service, Walter returned to Cary and completed training as a welder at Wake Tech. He retired from Bühler Aeroglide in 2019 after working there for 29 years. In his free time, Walter loved to hike, listen to music, and play bass guitar.
Walter is survived by his sister, Rebecca Barwick, of Ormond Beach, FL; his daughter, Alahna Booth of Gibsonville, NC; his son, Phillip Teague and wife Allyson of Linville, NC; his daughter, Marcy Ricks and husband Thomas of Scotland Neck, NC; his former wife Beth Teague of Apex; five grandchildren, Luke Booth, Stella Booth, Walter Teague Ricks, Elijah Ricks, Lucian Ricks; his niece, Melanie Barwick; his nephew, Austin Barwick; and his two grandnieces, Skyla and Sylvia Dunn.
A memorial service is planned for November 14th from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the Carousel Pavilion at Pullen Park in Raleigh. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial contributions be made to The CF and Pulmonary Disease Research Fund (M5249). Checks may be made to the UNC Health Foundation with "in memory of Walter Teague" on the memo line. Checks may be mailed to: UNC Health Foundation,123 W. Franklin St., Ste 510, Chapel Hill, NC 27516. Online gifts may be made to unchealthfoundation.org/giving/
Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com