Walter Conrad Pattillo
September 27, 1960 - February 10, 2019
Durham
Walter Conrad Pattillo, son of Constance T. Pattillo, died February 10, 2019. He was born in Tuskegee Institute, Alabama on September 27, 1960. He graduated from Hillside High School in 1978 and received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Computer Science in 1984 from Howard University.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, 1 P.M. at White Oak Missionary Baptist Church, 1621 White Oak Church Road, Apex, NC.
Contributions be made to St. Judes Hospital for children.
Full obit at www.fishermemorialfuneralparlor.com
