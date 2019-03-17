Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fisher Memorial Funeral Parlor
3137 Fayetteville Street
Durham, NC 27707
(919) 682-3276
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
White Oak Missionary Baptist Church
1621 White Oak Church Road
Apex, NC
View Map

Walter Conrad Pattillo


1960 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Walter Conrad Pattillo Obituary
Walter Conrad Pattillo

September 27, 1960 - February 10, 2019

Durham

Walter Conrad Pattillo, son of Constance T. Pattillo, died February 10, 2019. He was born in Tuskegee Institute, Alabama on September 27, 1960. He graduated from Hillside High School in 1978 and received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Computer Science in 1984 from Howard University.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, 1 P.M. at White Oak Missionary Baptist Church, 1621 White Oak Church Road, Apex, NC.

Contributions be made to St. Judes Hospital for children.

Full obit at www.fishermemorialfuneralparlor.com
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now