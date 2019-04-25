Walter Holmes Adair, Jr.



Durham



Walter Holmes "Grasshopper" Adair, Jr., 83, of Durham, died Thursday, April 18, 2019. Born in Person County, Mr. Adair was the son of the late Walter Holmes "Doc" and Lizzie Day Adair. Mr. Adair was a paramedic in Person and Durham Counties. After retiring in 1998 he worked at Duke as a patient transporter. He was a founding member of the Person County Rescue Squad and served as assistant chief and later chief. Mr. Adair served in the National Guard from 1958-1964. He was a member of Mt. Hermon Baptist Church where he was a member of the Hudson Sunday School class. Mr. Adair was also a member of the Person Masonic Lodge #113 A.F. & A.M.



Mr. Adair is survived by his wife, Donna Carver Adair; his daughter, Dawn Adair Shamp and husband Jim, of Durham; and a special cousin, Nancy Minor Kirby, of Wilmington.



Memorial services will be held 11AM Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Mt. Hermon Baptist Church by the Rev. Richard Goodier and the Dr. James Baggett.



Visitation will be held 10-11AM Saturday at Mt. Hermon Baptist Church prior to the service. A private burial will be held at Person Memorial Cemetery at a later date.



Memorials may be made to Mt. Hermon Baptist Church, 4511 Old State Hwy 10, Durham, NC 27705.



Condolences may be sent to www.brooksandwhite.com Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary