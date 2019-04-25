Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brooks & White Funeral Home
907 Durham Road
Roxboro, NC 27573
(336) 599-3171
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Hermon Baptist Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Hermon Baptist Church

Walter Holmes Adair Jr.


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Walter Holmes Adair Jr. Obituary
Walter Holmes Adair, Jr.

Durham

Walter Holmes "Grasshopper" Adair, Jr., 83, of Durham, died Thursday, April 18, 2019. Born in Person County, Mr. Adair was the son of the late Walter Holmes "Doc" and Lizzie Day Adair. Mr. Adair was a paramedic in Person and Durham Counties. After retiring in 1998 he worked at Duke as a patient transporter. He was a founding member of the Person County Rescue Squad and served as assistant chief and later chief. Mr. Adair served in the National Guard from 1958-1964. He was a member of Mt. Hermon Baptist Church where he was a member of the Hudson Sunday School class. Mr. Adair was also a member of the Person Masonic Lodge #113 A.F. & A.M.

Mr. Adair is survived by his wife, Donna Carver Adair; his daughter, Dawn Adair Shamp and husband Jim, of Durham; and a special cousin, Nancy Minor Kirby, of Wilmington.

Memorial services will be held 11AM Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Mt. Hermon Baptist Church by the Rev. Richard Goodier and the Dr. James Baggett.

Visitation will be held 10-11AM Saturday at Mt. Hermon Baptist Church prior to the service. A private burial will be held at Person Memorial Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Hermon Baptist Church, 4511 Old State Hwy 10, Durham, NC 27705.

Condolences may be sent to www.brooksandwhite.com
Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brooks & White Funeral Home
Download Now