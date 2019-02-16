|
Walter F. Lovette, Jr.
July 25, 1925 - February 4, 2019
Sandy Spring, MD
In loving memory of Walter F. Lovette, who passed away at the age of 93. Walt was born and raised in Durham, NC, and at the age of 17, went to protect his country in Guadalcanel...to Okinawa... and all points between with the US Marine Corps 1st Division. He married Jewel Brown (Lovette), also of Durham, and they moved to Florida where Walt spent a career with the Kennedy Space Center as a fire and safety inspector. Walt, servant of Christ and loving family protector, leaves one daughter, Shannon Lovette of Woodbine MD.
Published in HeraldSun from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019