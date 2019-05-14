|
|
Rev. Walter Melvin Mayo
March 31, 1936 - May 8, 2019
HILLSBOROUGH
Rev. Walter Melvin Mayo, 83, born, March 31, 1936 to the late Melvin Knox Mayo and late Thelma Thompson Mayo departed this life. Wednesday, May 8, 2019 in Parkview Health & Rehabilitation Center, Chapel Hill NC
The Home Going Service will be conducted 2:00 PM Tuesday, May 14, 2019 in Mt. Bright Baptist Church with the family hour 1:00 pm until 2:00 PM. Burial in Hillsborough Town Cemetery.
He was a self-employed Hair Designer for many years in Durham, NC and a U S Navy Veteran.
Survivors are daughter, Angela Mayo Wells; grandson, Clifton J. Wells and former wife, Myrtie Mayo; brother, Bobby Mayo (wife Vivian) other relatives and friends.
Public Viewing 10:00 AM Monday in Chavis-Parker Funeral Home, 405 NC Hwy 57 N., Hillsborough, NC 27278. Condolences may be posted on Chavis-Parker Funeral Home Facebook Page.
Published in HeraldSun on May 14, 2019