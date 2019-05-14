Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chavis-Parker Funeral Home
405 Nc Hwy 57
Hillsborough, NC 27278
(919) 732-3976

Rev. Walter Mayo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rev. Walter Mayo Obituary
Rev. Walter Melvin Mayo

March 31, 1936 - May 8, 2019

HILLSBOROUGH

Rev. Walter Melvin Mayo, 83, born, March 31, 1936 to the late Melvin Knox Mayo and late Thelma Thompson Mayo departed this life. Wednesday, May 8, 2019 in Parkview Health & Rehabilitation Center, Chapel Hill NC

The Home Going Service will be conducted 2:00 PM Tuesday, May 14, 2019 in Mt. Bright Baptist Church with the family hour 1:00 pm until 2:00 PM. Burial in Hillsborough Town Cemetery.

He was a self-employed Hair Designer for many years in Durham, NC and a U S Navy Veteran.

Survivors are daughter, Angela Mayo Wells; grandson, Clifton J. Wells and former wife, Myrtie Mayo; brother, Bobby Mayo (wife Vivian) other relatives and friends.

Public Viewing 10:00 AM Monday in Chavis-Parker Funeral Home, 405 NC Hwy 57 N., Hillsborough, NC 27278. Condolences may be posted on Chavis-Parker Funeral Home Facebook Page.
Published in HeraldSun on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now