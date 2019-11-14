|
|
Walter McKinney
Febraury 11, 1939 - November 10, 2019
Hillsborough
Walter Merritt McKinney, 80 died November 10, 2019, in his home.
He served in the Air Force from 1956 until 1962. He was a transporter of troops during the Vietnam War. After an honorable discharge from the service he became employed by the US Postal Service.
Survivors are his wife, Priscilla Thompson McKinney; step-children, Demetria Thompson, Michele Thompson and Shenell Palmer.
Interment will be in Salisbury National Cemetery, Salisbury, NC at a later date.
Published in HeraldSun on Nov. 14, 2019