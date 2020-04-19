|
Dr. Walter George Wolfe
March 22, 1937 - April 13, 2020
Hillsborough
Dr. Walter George Wolfe passed away at the age of 83 at his home in Hillsborough N.C., with his family by his side on April 13, 2020. He died from complications of ALS.
Dr. Wolfe was born in Corry, Pennsylvania on March 22, 1937. He was the son of Harold and Charlotte Wolfe. He was an avid scholar and athlete. He played football and ran track at Denison University and received his Bachelor of Science degree in 1959. In 1963, he received his medical degree from Temple University. He then went on to complete an internship year in surgery at Philadelphia General Hospital, followed by residency in General and Cardiothoracic Surgery at Duke University in 1964, where he was both a Chief Resident and an Academic Scholar in surgery. He became a professor in General and Cardiothoracic surgery at Duke in 1972. He was an excellent cardiothoracic surgeon, clinician researcher, teacher and mentor during his more than fifty-year-tenure at Duke.
As a clinical researcher he was a fellow at the University of California's San Francisco Cardiovascular Research Institute from 1967-1968. He wrote 186 peer reviewed publications, 85 book chapters and three books during his career as an academic professor of cardiothoracic surgery. He was a member of the IRB at Duke through his entire career until 2019. He was a leader in resident education and mentorship serving as Program Director of the Thoracic Residency Program at Duke University for eight years, and as the Chief of Cardiothoracic Surgery at the Durham Veteran's Administration Medical Center for 30 years. Duke University recognized him with many awards for teaching, including the Residency Teaching Award in Surgery, and the STSA Inspiration Award in recognition of exceptional efforts in motivating, inspiring and cultivating clinical and research talents of future cardiothoracic surgeons. He was designated a Master Surgeon at the university in 2015.
Even with all of his professional accomplishments, he was known as Walt to many. He was beloved not only in the medical community, but also in the community in which he lived. He was known for his sense of humor. He was a phone call enthusiast, and enjoyed his garden and his dogs. He was an avid sports fan and outdoorsman. He was absolutely in love and devoted to his wife Jackie in their 42 years of marriage, and together with their children built a community of lifelong friends and neighbors who became family.
Walt is survived by his wife Jackie, his five children; Christopher, Stephanie and husband (Will), Michael, Jake and wife (Anya), Kennedy and husband (Carl), his four grandchildren; Courtney, Jonathan, Aaron, and Kathryn, his two great grandchildren, Kyra and Landon, and his brother George and wife (Susan).
The Wolfe family is humbled and grateful for the many friends who have supported them and seen Walt in the past year during his illness. They are also indebted to his caretakers for the past year, Tammy, Amber, Sheila, and his nurse, Jeanine who have provided compassionate care and friendship.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, we ask that you write your favorite story about Walt, and send it to [email protected] Photos are also welcome.
To honor his legacy as a surgeon, teacher and mentor, The Department of Surgery at Duke has established the Walter G. Wolfe, MD Memorial Fund to be used to support resident education. Contributions can be made to this fund in care of Marcy Romary at Duke Health Development, 300 W Morgan Street. Ste. 1200 Durham, NC 27701. Checks to be written to Duke University.
You may also make a donation in his honor to fund research towards better treatments for ALS. This is coordinated through Whitney Martin, M.Ed. Email her at [email protected] Donations may also be made online at http://www.gifts.duke.edu/dukehealth.
Given this time of social distancing due to the coronavirus, we will not be having a memorial service until a later time. More information to come.
The Wolfe family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service, Durham, NC. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com; select obits.
